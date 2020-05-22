SHC issues notices to PIA, others on plea against enforcement of mandatory service law

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government, Pakistan International Airlines and others on a petition against the enforcement of the mandatory service law on all classes of employment in the national flag-carrier.

The petitioner, the PIA senior staff association, has impugned a notification issued by the federal government under which the government has declared all classes of employment in PIA to be the classes of employment to which the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 shall apply for a period of six months with immediate effect.

The federal government has enforced a mandatory service law for the PIA employees, including pilots and other crew members, for uninterrupted flight operations to bring back stranded overseas Pakistanis.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the PIA letter of April 30 regarding de-recognition of the association etc. and termination of working agreements was also unlawful and liable to be set aside.

He submitted that classes of employment in PIA could not be declared as essential services under the mandatory services law and the impugned actions particularly de-reorganisation of associations and termination of the working agreements could not be issued without providing an opportunity of hearing to all stakeholders.

A division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, after preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the federal government, PIA and others and called their comments on May 29.