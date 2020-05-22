Trader ‘falls to death’

A trader died after mysteriously falling off the sixth floor of a mall in Saddar on Thursday.

According to the Preedy police, the body of 34-year-old Abid Memon, son of Ilyas Memon, was taken to the Civil Hosptial for medico-legal formalities.

SHO Sajjad Khan said the deceased owned a mobile phone shop on the second floor of the mall. The victim’s family members told the police that Memon could not commit suicide. They suspected that he might have been murdered.