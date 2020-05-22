Faheem, Pollard deals with English county cancelled

NORTHAMPTON: Northamptonshire have cancelled the contracts of Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf and West Indies’ Kieron Pollard by mutual agreement.

Ashraf was due to play for the club in the first half of the 2020 season, while Pollard was set to join for the T20 Blast. But with all professional cricket in England and Wales suspended at least until July 1, a two-week quarantine period for travellers coming to the UK from overseas, and prospects of a county season increasingly limited, Northants have cancelled their deals.

The majority of counties have now cancelled deals for at least some of their overseas players, with restrictions on international travel and a desire to cut costs at a time when revenue has completely dried up the main factors in decision-making.

“It’s obviously really disappointing as they’re superb players and there was a real buzz around them joining the squad,” David Ripley, the club’s head coach, said. “I’d really like to thank the players and their management for their understanding and cooperation.”

Ashraf played 11 Blast games for the club last season, while Pollard was the marquee signing for this season’s tournament.