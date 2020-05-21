Mayor Sukkur inaugurates corona testing lab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh inaugurated the first in-house testing laboratory in Sukkur to diagnose the coronavirus patients at the Civil Hospital. With this facility, people could get themselves tested from a modern bio-safety level 3 laboratory established at the Civil Hospital Sukkur. The MS GMMC Hospital Sukkur Dr Tasleem Ahmed Khamisani said at least 300 tests would be carried out on a daily basis in the laboratory.