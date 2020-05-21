Mayor Sukkur inaugurates corona testing lab

SUKKUR: Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh inaugurated the first in-house testing laboratory in Sukkur to diagnose the coronavirus patients at the Civil Hospital. With this facility, people could get themselves tested from a modern bio-safety level 3 laboratory established at the Civil Hospital Sukkur. The MS GMMC Hospital Sukkur Dr Tasleem Ahmed Khamisani said at least 300 tests would be carried out on a daily basis in the laboratory.