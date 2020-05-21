Mobile app for TeleSchool launched

Islamabad ; The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has launched the TeleSchool mobile app to get feedback from parents and students about the national education channel launched last month for students stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic-induced restrictions.

Education minister Shafqat Mehmood chaired a meeting in that regard, which was also attended by Tania Adrus the digital Pakistan lead and experts from Ministry and other stakeholders.

It was informed that a special SMS service 8228 is being introduced with collaboration between the Education Ministry, Digital Pakistan, PTA, NTC and telecommunication companies.

The minister called for meaningful engagement with students and parents to make TeleSchool initiative a success.

"This feedback mechanism is important to gauge success of the initiative, improving content and to have a basic level of learning assessment," he said.

The minister also outlined the opportunities in post-COVID-19 world for the transformation of education system through innovative solutions like TeleSchool, eTaleem portal and other platforms to be available for public very soon.