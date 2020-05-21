Kabaddi team receives cash prizes

KARACHI: Pakistan kabaddi team on Wednesday was handed over cash prizes for winning bronze at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year.

The players who received cheques include Nasir Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Imran, Ahsan Mahmood, Kashif Razzaq, Akhlaq Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sufyan, Usman Khalid and Asad Ali. Federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed the prizes.