Thu May 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

Kabaddi team receives cash prizes

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan kabaddi team on Wednesday was handed over cash prizes for winning bronze at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year.

The players who received cheques include Nasir Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Imran, Ahsan Mahmood, Kashif Razzaq, Akhlaq Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sufyan, Usman Khalid and Asad Ali. Federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed the prizes.

