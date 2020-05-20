Mardan lab authorised to conduct corona tests

MARDAN: The director general of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday authorised the Mardan Public Health Laboratory at the Mardan Medical Complex to conduct tests of suspected Covid-19 patients and generate its own reports. A later No-6772-77 issued by director general Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated all the reports generated by the laboratory would be shared with the department.

The lab reports would have to be entered in the IPMS software on real-time basis. It may be noted that doctors, paramedics and elected representatives of the district had been asking the government to establish the corona testing lab in Mardan district when one Saadat Khan, a resident of Muslimabad village of Manga Union Council, died of coronavirus on March 19. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Mardan recently and promised that provincial government would soon set up coronavirus testing lab in Mardan.