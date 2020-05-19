Pakistani-American girl honoured by Trump for heroics during pandemic

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has recognised the contributions of a 10-year-old Pakistani-American girl named Laila Khan during a ceremony organised to honour 'coronavirus heroes' at The White House on Friday.

According to the US Embassy in Islamabad, Laila and her fellow scout members donated about 100 boxes of cookies among front-line workers including medical staffers and firefighters in Maryland.They also wrote 200 personalised cards for health care officials.

“While we are honoured that our troop was invited to be here today, we know that we are just part of the millions of other children out there that are doing amazing things to support their communities, their friends and their families,” Laila said during the ceremony.

She added: “It is a privilege to be here representing all of them.”

Besides Laila, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday had paid tribute to several American heroes who are helping on the front lines during the pandemic outbreak.

Paying tribute to the selfless services of the front-line workers, the president said: “the men and women we honour today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild."