Sehwan blast accused persons convicted by ATC

KARACHI: On Monday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi sentenced ISIS facilitators Nadir Ali alias Murshid and Farhan alias Farooq Brohi to death in connection with the Sehwan bomb blast facilitation case in which over 80 people were killed and several were injured. The Sehwan Sharif shrine bombing occurred on 16 February 2017, when a suicide bomber blew himself inside the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Sehwan, Sindh.

Public Prosecutor Mohammad Raza said that the convicted persons belonged to the banned international terrorist organization ISIS.

On September 11, 2017, the said facilitators Nadir Ali alias Murshid and Farhan alias Farooq Birohi were caught by the Sindh Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) from a seminary of south Punjab.

It was believed by law enforcers that this heinous act of terrorism was organized by Hafeez Pindrani Birohi’s group associated with ISIS and the suicide attacker was also his (Birohi) close relative.

The mastermind of this incident and many other deadly blasts in the Sindh province, Hafeez Pindrani Brohi, along with his associate Abdullah Brohi, was killed on March 1, 2019, in an encounter with police and law enforcing agencies in the Dhadhar area of Balochistan bordering Sindh; Rs20 million head money was announced for Hafeez Pindrani Birohi by the Sindh Home Department.

Hafeez Pindrani was named in many terrorist activities throughout Sindh and was believed to be the mastermind of almost all major terrorism cases during 2015 to 2017 registered against him and his associates; he was also accused of being involved in the Shah Noorani shrine blast at Lahoot La-Makaan, Khuzdar, Balochistan.