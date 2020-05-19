Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’ in Okara

OKARA: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ near Jandran Kalan village on Monday.Reportedly, Hujra Shah Moqeem police received information that three dacoits were looting people. To it, the police rushed to the spot and tried to arrest the dacoits.

On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. Later, when the crossfire ended, the police found the dead body of a dacoit who was later identified as Yousaf Machhi. The two other dacoits fled.