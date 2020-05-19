PIA resumes flights on Peshawar, Karachi route

PESHAWAR: The Bacha Khan International Airport became operational on Monday after a gap of nearly two months forced by the coronavirus pandemic as a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed here from Karachi and then took off for the return journey. An official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told The News that 158 passengers flew to Peshawar from Karachi in the PIA flight. He added that 58 passengers then left Peshawar for Karachi. He said strict standard operating procedures were observed at the airport both at the arrival and departure lounge. He said the newly installed scanner was put to full use and the thermal gun was used to check the body temperature of the passengers.

The CAA official said domestic flights have now resumed and apart from the PIA the Serene Airlines would also start operating between Karachi and Peshawar. The domestic flights’ operations in Pakistan were suspended on March 21 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.