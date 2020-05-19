Up to 29 arrested in Mardan operations

MARDAN: At least 29 persons including four proclaimed offenders were arrested in various areas of the district on Monday, the police said.

Speaking to the media, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that the police conducted operations in Par Hoti, Toru and Chura areas.

He said 29 persons, including four proclaimed offenders and four facilitators were arrested in different crimes. The police also recovered one light machine gun, two Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, 12 pistols, 261 bullets of various bores. He said that security measures taken for Eid and last Ashra of Ramazan, including snap checking and operations in various parts of the district resulted in the arrest of the POs and recovery of heavy weapons. “The data of 40 vehicles, 12 motorbikes and 31 suspicious persons was also checked via a digital device during the actions,” he added.