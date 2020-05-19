Chaudhry Shujaat for joint efforts to tackle coronavirus

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said it is not the responsibility of Imran Khan alone to face corona, ‘it is the responsibility of all of us that we should also safeguard ourselves, the government alone cannot tackle this natural pandemic, this has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan, as such I say that the well-to-do people should look after and take care of their neighbours and whole heartedly help the white collared people.’

In a statement here on Monday, he said, “A daily wager when he leaves his home in the morning for earning livelihood then standing throughout the day on a Chowk when he does not get any work then from where he will take food for his wife and children in the evening, as such I will ask well-to-do people that they take the responsibility of ration for at least two families, the rich will not get poor by this.”

Ch Shujaat Hussain said "subedars" of the provinces target the federation of criticism by getting their performance published in the newspapers, such political leaders should not try to resort to statement mongering, this is not the time for political statement mongering, this may not happen that they fall in the grip of Almighty Allah.