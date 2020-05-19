Ehsaas programme: Cash disbursement to jobless begins

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formally launched the disbursement process of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to the people rendered jobless by the coronavirus pandemic, from the PM Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The Prime Minister visited an Ehsaas cash distribution site at the Pakistan Sports Complex here and witnessed the first batch of “job-loss/livelihood-loss” affected people receiving the emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 each through the system.

On the occasion, he inquired from the affected people about the financial impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. A number of people apprised him of their issues and expressed gratitude to Khan for the financial support through the cash programme.

The Prime Minister said the government took different decisions for continuity in the economic activities and had opened different sectors.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and other senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister.Dr Nishtar briefed Khan on the whole process.