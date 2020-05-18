Four terrorists killed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four terrorists belonging to a banned organisation were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday night.

According to the CTD Multan spokesman, the terrorists were planning to attack on a minority’s worship place. He said that explosives material and weapons were recovered during the operation.

He said that the CTD had got information from its source that seven terrorists of a banned organisation were present in Zakhira Jungle near Azam Chowk Bahawalpur on National Highway. He said that the terrorists had explosive material and heavy weapons. The spokesman said that on this information, the CTD team raided the hideout and asked the terrorists to surrender. On seeing the CTDofficials, the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing, which was retaliated, he informed. The spokesman said that when the firing of both sides ended, the CTD personnel found that four terrorists were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

They were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rahman Ali and Aleem, he disclosed. However, other terrorists fled, he told. The CTD recovered 11 hand-grenades, three rifles SMG, one pistol and bullets from the spot, he added.

The spokesman said that the Bomb Disposal Squad was called while further Investigation had been launched. He claimed that the terrorists had arrived in the south Punjab with a task of launching lethal attacks to start sectarian unrest once again. More disclosures were expected during further investigation, the spokesman added.