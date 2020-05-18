Pervaiz Elahi offers condolences

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi offered condolences to Prof Dr Nadir Zafaron the death of hisfather-in-law and father of Prof Dr Ayesha Malik, Professor Dr Fateh Khan Akhtar.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Fateh Khan Akhtar's son Abdullah Malik, Prof Dr Nadir Zafar's son Aizaz Zafar Khan and Dr Ali were also present.

He said that Dr Fateh Khan Akhtar wasranked among the senior most sensible doctors of the country; his great services in medical profession can never be forgotten. He said it is difficult to fill the void created by the demise of Prof Dr Fateh Khan Akhtar. Chaudhry PervezElahi prayed may Almighty Allah bless the departed soul andgrant patienceand solace to the bereaved family members.