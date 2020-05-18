Misused transit

Recently, the PM asked chief secretaries to name those involved in smuggling. Imran Khan deserves praise for being concerned about rising prices due to smuggling of edibles to other countries. However, he should also order strict action against smuggling into the country of tyres, tea and supari (the import of which is totally banned but can be found all over the country).

In particular, it is necessary to curb smuggling of goods of industrial items used in manufacturing of paper, printing, electronic machines, etc into the country from Afghanistan and misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade agreement (due to which goods destined for Afghanistan are sold in Pakistan before reaching the border). This has resulted not only in billions of lost revenue to the government but has also caused thousands of industries to collapse.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi