Four terrorists killed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down three terrorists affiliated with the banned militant group Daesh during an operation here, an official said on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the militants had planned to carry out an attack on a religious minority’s place of worship. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between CTD personnel and the militants, in which four terrorists were killed. Three, however, managed to escape.

The spokesperson added that the militants were affiliated with Daesh and officials had recovered hand grenades, submachine guns and “advanced weapons” from the slain terrorists.