Number of corona cases 329 in Mardan

MARDAN: The number of coronavirus positive cases in the district has reached 329, health sources said on Saturday.

The sources said deputy medical superintendent (DMS) District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Nadir Ali Shuja and surgeon Dr Sajjad Hussain are also among the victims. So far the contagion has claimed 23 lives in Mardan district while the test results of 224 suspected patients are still awaited. A total of 315 people were allowed to go home from quarantine centres. The sources said as many as 32,003 people were screened in different parts of the district. Meanwhile, the district administration here on Saturday started awareness campaign against coronavirus in the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hazrat Ali, traffic in-charge Amjad Khan, and other district administration and traffic police officials participated in the awareness campaign. On the occasion, ADC Hazrat Ali while talking to the media said that on the directives of the deputy commissioner, the district administration has started campaign on Covid-19.