Corona positive cases reach 56 in Haripur

HARIPUR: The corona positive cases have witnessed a sharp rise during the last 11 days with total numbers reported as 56 till Saturday, official sources said.

Till May 5 when the lock down was intact the Haripur district had only 22 positive cases with one death. However, soon after the easing of lockdown, according to Dr Sher Bahadur in-charge Rapid Response Team of Haripur health department, the number of positive cases had increased to 56 during 11 days. Zafar Iqbal Lodhi, a retired office superintendent of prison department, had died on May 5 and he was tested positive a day ahead of his death, the official said. He said that among the most recently tested corona positive included Medical Specialist Dr Ehjaz Masood and eight family members of Nawaz from Pharhala, who was tested positive two weeks back. According to Dr Sher Bahadur, there were 490 total suspects result of 58 was still awaited while 17 patients including PML-N’s former MNA from Haripur Babar Nawaz Khan, who were tested corona positive earlier, have been declared negative during second phase of their test, he said.