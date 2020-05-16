Pakistan Ulema Council: Youm-e-Ali observed with reverence

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ali (RA), Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali Ibn-e-Abi Talib was observed here Friday with great religious reverence.

Religious scholars in their Friday sermons highlighted excerpts from life of Hazrat Ali (RA) and described the Caliph’s sacrifices for Islam.

Pakistan Ulema Council leader Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing the brief Friday sermon highlighted life and sayings of Hazrat Ali (RA), said Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza stating that we can defeat evil forces following the teachings of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Religious scholars, including PUC chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar and others stated that Hazrat Ali (RA) remained side by side with Holy Prophet (PBUH). On this day, every Muslim should vow to observe the way of life of Hazrat Ali (RA) and enlighten the world with knowledge and wisdom. We should ensure provision of knowledge not only for men but also for women as an educated woman can ensure an educated generation, they stressed.