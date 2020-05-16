Rs3b to be spent on 762 uplift schemes in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said under the Prime Minister’s package Rs3 billion would be spent on ongoing 762 development projects in Mianwali district till June 2020. Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that under PM Package 762 schemes of health, highways, public health and education would be completed by the mid of June 2020 adding that 100 percent funds will be spent during the period.

The commissioner was chairing a review meeting in connection with ongoing development projects under PM Package here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Mianwali DC Omar Sher Chattah, Director Development Shakeel Nouman and officers of construction departments.

Besides releasing orders of provision of water to 8 union councils of hard area of Mianwali the commissioner has directed for the completion of feasibility study and preparing the PC-1 of Kus Omar Khan Canal adding that Rs3.30 billion has been estimated for the projects.

She also directed to start work on 60 years old scheme Irrigation Left so as 35,000 acre agricultural land of Mianwali district could be brought under cultivation.

She directed Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah for ensuring the spending of funds Rs1 billion on the construction of Sargodha-Mianwali Road whereas funds Rs100 million will also be

spent on the ongoing projects of University of Mianwali.

Deputy Commissioner Omar her Chattah told the meeting that Rs1.64 billion out of Rs2.47 billion have been spent on 42 schemes of highways and Rs500 million of Rs830 million on 53 Public Health Engineering similarly, Rs110 of total Rs270 million have been spent on 5 schemes of heath and Rs850 million of Rs 2.22 billion have been spent of 662 projects of Education department.

The DC Mianwali has assured the meeting that out of the total Rs 5.8 billion released amount, Rs 5 billion will be spent by June of the current year 2020 adding that Rs 850 million of the total Rs 1 billion spent on the construction of Sargodha- Mianwali 2 way road whereas Rs 30.3 million have used on Irrigation Lift Schemes of Mianwali Canal Division.

Food authorities asked to meet wheat procurement target: Secretary Food Waqas Mehmood Friday directed the food authorities to make all-out efforts to meet the wheat procurement target.

During his visit to wheat purchasing centres at Wan Bhachran and Mianwali, the secretary asked food authorities to ensure provision of wheat at wheat procurement centres in cooperation with commission agents, lumberdars and patwaries so as the procurement target could be achieved before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Deputy Director Food Sargodha Division Arshed Ahmad Wattoo was also along with the secretary food.

The secretary ordered the DFC Toufeeq Ahmad to take strict action under food stuff Act against the farmers who were not selling wheat after taking gunny bags from the department. He said the government has allowed farmers to bring wheat to the procurement centres in private bags as well. He also ordered to start indiscriminate crackdown against the hoarders of wheat and confiscate the stored wheat under anti-hoarding ordinance 2020. On this occasion DFC and AFC have briefed and ensured the Secretary Food Waqas Mehmood that they were in close touch all the stakeholders and will achieve wheat procurement within the period.

Man shot dead over land dispute: A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Kamar Masani police limits on Friday. According to police sources, Sana Uallh of Lava Tehsil Mianwali had an enmity with his cousins Saqib and Faisal over property cases. On the day of incident, Sana Ullah along with his brother Zaka Ullah was travelling on a motorcycle when accused Saqib and Faisal shot at them, leaving them injured. Sana Ullah died at hospital.