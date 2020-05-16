Protest continues to demand release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. They criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus. The protesters DEMANDED the release Mir Shakil-ur- Rahman and withdrawal of cases instituted against him.

The provincial vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khanimullah Khan visited the camp to express solidarity with the protesting media workers and display his party support to the Jang Group. Speaking on the occasion, Khanimullah Khan condemned the government for detaining the Editor-in-Chief of Jang, The News and Geo who represented the biggest media group of the country.

He lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been arrested in a 34 years old property case that had nothing to do with the government. The PML-N leader said the Jang Group chief was being punished for writing the truth. Terming the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as an attack on the independent press, he said the irresponsible rulers were using the national institutions to victimize its political opponents and independent media.

He said the PTI government could not accept the truth, adding the entire world had witnessed the dictatorial attitude of the present rulers. Khanimullah Khan said that all segments of the society, including opposition parties, lawyers, doctors, teachers, different organizations had condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman but the rulers were not paying any heed to the issue.

Daily Jang Resident Editor, Arshad Aziz Malik, Geo Bureau Chief Shakeel Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Sabz Ali Shah and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers demanded an immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.