Sat May 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Judo, karate teams given cash awards

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s judo and karate teams received their cash awards for winning medals in the 13th South Asian Games in a ceremony here on Friday.

The judo team won two gold, three silver and four bronze medals in Nepal while karate players won six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. The gold medallists are given one million rupees each, silver medallists Rs500,000 and bronze medal winners Rs25,000 apiece. Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed the cash awards.

