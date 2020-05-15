Bilawal calls for observing Youm-e-Ali at home

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the nation to protect themselves and their children from Covid-19.

In a video message, he said 21st Ramazan and Youm-e-Ali (RA) fell on Friday so we the entire nation should say special prayers at home and pray to Almighty Allah to save them from the pandemic.

He said the nation should also offer special prayers for the front line doctors, nurses, paramedics and health workers fighting against the Covid-19 by putting their own lives and health in danger.

“We want to put as much burden on them as much they can bear,” he said.

Bilawal also got a briefing about the Covid-19 situation and relief activities during a phone call to Senator Yousuf Baloch, Sindh ministers Sohail Anwar Sial and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and MNA Khalid Khan Lund.

Senator Yousuf Baloch presented to the chairman a report on the Covid-19 situation in Lyari and also briefed him about the ration distribution in the area.

The PPP chairman instructed Senator Yousuf Baloch to take every measure to protect people from Covid-19 and urge them to observe social distancing.

Sohail Anwar Sial briefed him about the situation in Larkana and presented to him a detailed report. He directed Sial to resolve the people’s issues in the area.

Sial informed the chairman that all measures were being taken for Yom-e-Ali (AS) and also said measures were being taken to distribute Zakat to the deserving people.

He told the chairman that Rs2,000 had been delivered to each person with the BISP card and during 2019-20 a total of Rs189.868 million had been distributed to 94,934 registered people.

Bilawal also got information about the labourers from Ikramullah Dharejo and directed him to take every measure to protect labourers from Covid-19.

Talking to Khalid Khan MNA, the chairman PPP asked him to protect his electorate from the Covid-19. He was also asked by the chairman to collect data on the losses due to locust attack in his area.