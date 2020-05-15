Crackdown on violators of coronavirus lockdown SOPs in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The divisional administration has taken serious notice of unabated violations of corona SOPs and ordered a crackdown on trade centres and shops. Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that the war against corona was still going on and the people must demonstrate responsibility.