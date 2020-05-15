close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 15, 2020

Crackdown on violators of coronavirus lockdown SOPs in Multan

National

 
May 15, 2020

MULTAN: The divisional administration has taken serious notice of unabated violations of corona SOPs and ordered a crackdown on trade centres and shops. Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that the war against corona was still going on and the people must demonstrate responsibility.

Latest News

More From Pakistan