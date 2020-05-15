close
Fri May 15, 2020
Two corona suspects die in Faisalabad hospital

National

FAISALABAD: Two corona suspects died in the General Hospital at Ghulam Muhammadabad on Thursday. They are Nasir Ali of Rehmania Town and Rizwana Bibi of Railways Colony. They were admitted to the hospital two days ago and their samples were sent to the corona testing laboratory, Lahore, but they died before receipt of their reports.

