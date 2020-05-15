Cancellation of matric, inter exams will create problems: ASPSCA

The All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association’s (ASPSCA) Sindh chapter has expressed its reservations over the federal government’s announcement that the educational institutions shall remain closed until July 15. The body has also termed the cancellation of Class IX to XII examinations a hasty decision

In a press statement, ASPSCA Chairman Haider Ali said the closure of educational institutions was unacceptable. “Authorities are allowing businesses to open with strict SOPs, but they are keeping the educational institutions closed. The way they are treating the private education sector, it would certainly cause huge losses to the private school owners,” he said.

He said the provincial government could implement SOPs which would be strictly followed at the educational institutions. “But these measures are not being taken. It is expected that a number of private schools will be closed and the staff will be unemployed. This will further boost the number of out-of-school children.”

Keeping schools closed without the government financial support was almost impossible, particularly for the low-fee private educational institutions, he said.

Ali said the absolute cancellation of the exams of class ninth to twelfth was not feasible in any case. “There will be many complications.

The school associations of each province, in collaboration and consultation, can develop a workable and acceptable strategy and present it at each provincial forum,” he said.