Fri May 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

Ex-Pak volleyball captain’s death condoled

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

LAHORE: President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi has expressed his sorrow over the death of former Captain of national volleyball team Col (retd) Aslam Gishkori.

In his condolence message Akram Sahi said: “May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.” Sahi added that Col Aslam's services for the development and promotion of volleyball in the country will long be remembered.

