General Qamar Javed Bajwa hails Sohrab Foundation charitable efforts against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Natural disasters and calamities test human resolve and humane resilience of communities and societal leaders. Pakistan has a shining record of charitable efforts by its citizens during the 2005 Kashmir earthquake and the 2010 floods. The same spirit is being observed during the current COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown.

One such extraordinary effort by Sohrab Foundation’s CEO Jawad Sohrab Malik has been recognised by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and duly shared by the Inter Services Public Relations through a tweet.

General Bajwa expressed his appreciation in response to the effort and contribution of Jawad Sohrab Malik, valuing over Rs30 million in three phases, during the prevailing pandemic. An ISPR statement said General Bajwa emphasised that Jawad’s gesture of empathy worked to reaffirm the national resolve against COVID-19.

Businessman and entrepreneur, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Chairman of Sohrab Foundation and CEO of Sohrab Group donated food supplies and cash donation for over 30,000 families, for distribution by Pakistan Army. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar honoured Jawad with a memento, to acknowledge his efforts and contribution for supporting the society and providing relief during these troubled times.

Jawad expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan armed forces for supplementing and supporting the relief efforts of his foundation in a tweet.

The Foundation has successfully completed the first phase of its charitable targets, with regard to its commitment with the Army, having reached 10,000 homes and cash donation valuing Rs10 million. During the next phase, further 20,000 families shall be reached in coordination with the Pakistan Army, while 30,000 families have already been catered to independently by the Foundation.

Sohrab Foundation has been engaged in charitable work for last 10 years. “We started with Iftar Dastarkhwan for 1000 people and the scope kept increasing every year. Now, under our Ramazan Dastarkhawn Programme, we provide meals to at least 300,000 people each year at multiple locations across the country,” Jawad said while talking to The News adding that this year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, the Foundation decided to divert funds towards providing ration at the doorsteps of deserving people.

Jawad has an outstanding public record as a philanthropist, being amongst the top donors for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Dam Fund. “The needs of our times are increasingly urgent and this is a time when our countrymen need us most. We must do all we can in our capacity to help those in need as this is the essence of our religion too. After all we must not forget that Allah brings us in this world just so that we can help others and a person’s most useful asset is his or her willingness to assist another,” stated Jawad. “Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”