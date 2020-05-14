Prominent social activist dies

SUKKUR: Prominent social activist and educationist Abdullah Ibne Obhayo Sheedi has passed away. He was well known among lower and middle classes for his zeal and enthusiastic approaches towards betterment of poor and change of trends towards awareness of brighter future. Though he belonged to a poor family but contested election for an NA seat. Abdullah Sheedi rendered his services for promotion of education and also served at the Indus Public School, Badin. He played a part in various social activities. He was laid to rest in the graveyard of Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah beside Cantt Road, Badin.