Rain forecast

LAHORE: Rain-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including provincial capital during the next 24 hour. A westerly wave is present over upper and central parts and is likely to persist until today (Thursday). According to Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar.