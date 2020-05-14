GCU to set up health centre for faculty, students

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore is establishing a new Health & Well-Being Centre at the university which would provide improved healthcare facilities to its students, faculty and staff. The centre is being established near mosque, main building of the university, and besides male and female doctors, it would also have full-time clinical psychologist to provide counselling to students suffering from depression, anxiety or other mental health issues.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said GCU had more than 14,000 students on the campus and it was our prime responsibility to provide good quality facilities and learning environment to them. He said an ambulance would remain on the disposal of the healthcare centre.

The VC directed the administration to ensure uninterrupted best quality medicine supply and emergency first aid equipment to the centre. He said that earlier doctors’ clinic was located inside administration block and students, especially females, faced issues in their visits.