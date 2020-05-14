Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for strict action if SOPs flouted

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over contravention of precautionary measures in markets after easing lockdown and directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he directed that all precautionary measures should be implemented to save the people from coronavirus. Citizens should also avoid going outside without any need, he added.

He said that lockdown had been eased, keeping in view, the financial difficulties of the people and businesses have been intertwined with their SOPs. Citizens should adopt precautionary measures as action would be initiated in case of violation of SOPs, he said.

Minister presents Rs4.5m for CM Corona fund Provincial Minister Higher Education Yasir Humayun called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office and presented a cheque for Rs4.5 million on behalf of nine educational boards for CM Fund for Corona Control.

Usman Buzdar thanked the educational boards’ employees for their donation, adding that the Pakistani nation had always come forward to help those in need. He stated that every penny would be spent for the welfare of needy persons in a very transparent manner. The people should also follow the government instructions in letter and spirit to stop the spread of coronavirus, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that more than Rs3billion have been distributed among 270,000 deserving families in the first two days under the CM Punjab Insaaf Imdad Programme.

In a statement, he said that 2.5 million deserving families would be given Rs12,000 each by the government as more than 600 camps had been set up to facilitate those affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

He said that Insaaf Imdad Programme was aimed at providing necessary financial support to the needy and it was reflective of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every segment of society has been affected due to the lockdown and the government was duty-bound to fulfill their needs.

The government was selflessly serving the people and no one could point a finger at the transparency of the programme, he added.