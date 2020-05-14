PUJ pays tribute to daring journalists

LAHORE: The Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) held a conference at the Lahore Press Club to commemorate May 13 as the day when the movement for freedom of speech reached its pinnacle. The union paid tribute to veteran journalists who bore lashes on this day in 1978 in their fight for democracy.

The press club office-bearers hoisted black flag on this occasion and lit candles. The participants paid tribute to the stalwarts who bravely took the lashes but did not waiver from their principles.

They were Masudullah Khan, Khawar Naeem Hashmi, Iqbal Jafri and Nasir Zaidi who stood their ground in the face of adversity.

President PUJ Qamaruz Zaman Bhatti vowed to continue struggle for economic security of journalists and an independent media. President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari said this is the worst time for journalism with curbs on freedom of expression.

Unannounced censorship is hurting the freedom of expression. Besides journalists are facing downsizing like never before, he said.

PUJ General Secretary Khwaja Aftab said the media proprietors need to come forward and pay the dues of the workers. Veteran journalist Masudullah Khan, who was one of the four journalists who received lashes, addressed the participants through video link. Qamaruz Zaman presented him a bouquet at his residence in his honour. Tahira Jalib, daughter of poet Habib Jalib, recited one of his poems.