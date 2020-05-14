Imran following in Musharraf’s footsteps, says Zardari

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan “is following in the footsteps of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf” and accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of “ruining” the national consensus in the country.

Speaking to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira over the phone on the coronavirus crisis and the evolving political situation in the country, Zardari criticised the government, saying it “wants to curtail the constitutional and financial powers of provinces”.

Zardari broke his silence after a prolonged absence from the political arena and a day after foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said the government did not want to repeal the 18th Amendment in its entirety, “just the weak parts of it”.

Zardari also expressed his apprehension on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country and criticised the ruling party’s response. “This government is fighting the opposition instead of fighting coronavirus,” he said.

Referring to PPP’s past tenure, the former president stated that when he came to power in 2008, the country was a victim of terrorism and division. “We conducted the Swat operation through national consensus and brought peace [throughout the country],” Zardari said.

Zardari also urged his party workers to show responsibility and continue to serve the nation while following precautionary measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former president also said the PPP resolved food issues and made the country self-reliant in food — especially wheat. He cited that PPP also made amendments in the constitution after creating national unity.

Reacting to the former president’s remarks, government spokesman Shibli Faraz tweeted: “Mr Zardari, there is no denying (the need for) national consensus. Debate on constitutional amendments is part of the democratic process. No single party can have a monopoly on the 18th Amendment.”