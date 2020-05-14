Installation of dialysis machine at Swabi hospital sought

SWABI: The Paramedical Association Swabi on Wednesday asked the government to install dialysis machine at a hospital here to save lives of the coronavirus patients having kidney problems.

Fateh Ali, a representative of the association at Bacha Khan Hospital and the District Headquarters Hospital, told reporters that Munir Khan, a pharmacy technician, who was on ventilator, had developed kidney problems but he passed away three days back as the dialysis machine was dysfunctional. He said that it was responsibility of the hospital heads to take prompt action for the installation of the dialysis machine to save the lives of critical patients.

When contacted, Dr Abdul Latif, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said that the heart beat of the deceased technician was not normal. Meanwhile, another patient died of the coronavirus at ICU ward in Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shah Mansoor on Wednesday, said Swabi Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Mehmood.

The deceased was identified as Alam Zeb who was admitted to Bacha Khan Hospital a few days back. He hailed from Mohallah Hamza Khail, village Dagai tehsil Bazaar. He was 66. Tehsil Municipal Officer, Tehsil Razaar and a team of TMA officials offered his funeral prayer with all safety measures of Covid-19 in their ancestral graveyard, Dagai. Three days back, the hospital’s technician succumbed to coronavirus in the same hospital.

The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the district reached nine and the number of total positive cases jumped to 77, said the health officials. About 31 patients have recovered.