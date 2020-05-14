‘131 proclaimed offenders arrested during April in Mardan’

MARDAN: Police have arrested 131 proclaimed offenders and 31 facilitators in various crimes in the month of April, an official said.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that besides the arrests, the police teams also recovered 22 Kalashnikovs, seven Kalakovs, eight rifles, 22 guns, 333 pistols, and around 5000 bullets of various bores during actions in the district.

The official said that during raids on drug peddlers, the police recovered over 105kg charas, 4393 grams heroin, over 31kg opium, 44 litres wine, 642 grams ice, and registered cases against the arrestees under the Narcotics Act.

Also, legal action was taken against 21 unregistered tenants under the Tenants Act as part of security of various buildings.

“We are trying out level best to ensure the anti-coronavirus SOPs and also keeping an eye on anti-social elements so that they don’t exploit the ongoing health emergency situation to commit crimes,” the officer added.