AIOU places assignments’ marks on website

Islamabad: llama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday put academic assignments’ marks of its SSC and HSSC programs for the Semester Autumn, 2019 on its official website for information of the enrolled students, says a press release.

According to Controller Exams, Dr. Malik Tuqeer Ahmed Khan the uploaded assignment results were punched by relevant tutors directly through Aaghee portal.

In case of any error or apse, the students may contact concerned regional office immediately through electronic mode or sending application through post, keeping in view the University’s rules and regulations.

As per the standing policy, the AIOU continues to maintain quality and transparency in its whole examination process, he added.