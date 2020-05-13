52 more patients test positive in Gujranwala Division

GUJRANWALA: As many as 52 more patients tested corona positive in Gujranwala division.

After confirmation of 52 new corona patients during the last 24 hours, the number of corona

positive patients in Gujranwala Division had

increased to 1,649 while the test reports of 1,829 suspects were yet to come.

Director Health Services Dr Nusrat told that there were 587 positive patients in Gujranwala district, 387 in Gujrat , 123 in Hafizabad, 74 in Mandi Bahauddin, 67 in Narowal and 411 in Sialkot.

Dr Nusrat said that there were total 14,853 suspected persons in Gujranwala division and out of these 11,375 were tested negative while the reports of 1,829 suspects had not received so far.