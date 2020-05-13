‘Rs 2.25 bn aid disbursed among 187,189 deserving persons in Faisalabad’

FAISALABAD: A sum of Rs 2.25 billion had been disbursed so far among 187,189 deserving persons under the Ehsaas Programme.

Talking here on Tuesday, the DC informed that 20 centres had been made in the district and all necessary arrangements had also been made there. The DC directed the assistant commissioners to monitor all the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market GM Abad and reviewed the process of auction of different vegetables and fruits. EADA Abdur Rahman was also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions.