GDA leader calls on Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MNA Sardar Ghaus Bux Mehr called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and MNA Ch Salik Hussain at their residence on Tuesday and inquired about their welfare.

According to a press release, the views were exchanged in detail during meeting about prevailing national political situation particularly regarding safety from corona pandemic spreading speedily in the country.

Ghaus Bux Mehr apprised Ch Shujaat Hussain of political situation of Sindh, increasing number of corona patients and distribution of ration like problems. Shujaat Hussain said that circumstances throughout the world, including Pakistan were swiftly changing, focus of power has changed; this is the reason that in the changing circumstances supremacy of bombs and missiles is becoming meaningless. He said that in this changing situation, there is need to demonstrate new international solidarity.

No country alone can face novel coronavirus, for safety from this pandemic whole world will have to concentrate on one point of view, he concluded.