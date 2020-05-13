PA passes Namoose Risalat resolution

LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tahaffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH).

The session was presided over by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir presented the resolution. The resolution stated that Almighty Allah says "O Muslims! Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is not father of any man among you but He is Prophet of Allah and stamp of the messengers and Allah knows everything well.”

"This House appreciates the federal cabinet which has not included the Qadianis in the Minority Commission because neither the Qadianis recognise the Constitution of Pakistan nor accept themselves as non-Muslim minority.

This House reiterates that every other day one or other issue is raised about Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), one time Hajj form is changed and another time word Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) is omitted from the books but until today no action has been taken against these conspirators. Pakistan is an Islamic country but we have to beg for Tahaffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH), this is shameful for all of us. The House demanded the federal government that this process should be ended. Those people who are involved in these conspiracies they should be exposed and given stringent punishment, furthermore Hindu, Sikh and Christians are sitting in the Minority Commission, we have never objected to them because they do not call themselves Muslims. We raise voice for the minorities’ rights given in the Constitution. This House demands that if the head of the Qadianis sends in writing that they recognise the Constitution of Pakistan and accept themselves as non-Muslim then we will have no objection to their sitting in the Minority Commission, matter of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat is a red line for us, there is nothing else more for us than Tahaffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat, Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), Tahaffuz-e- Namoos-e-Ashaab-e-Rasool, Tahaffaz Namoos-e-Ahle Bait Athaar and Tahaffaz-e-Namoos-e-Ummahatul Momineen everything of ours is sacrificed on them, there should be no ambiguity on this." Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) is partof our faith, our life is sacrificed on the Holy Prophet (PBUH); until the Qadianis do not accept themselves as non-Muslims they cannot be accepted as a minority. Afterwards, the resolution was unanimously passed. On completion of the agenda, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi prorogued the Punjab Assembly session.