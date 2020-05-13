PCB’s Cricket Committee meets today

LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its second meeting of 2020 on Wednesday (May 13) via videoconference.The main item on the agenda include providing a calendar window for the departments to play their own non first-class tournament prior to the 2020-21 season, which will be at their own cost and resources.It will also review the procedure for the appointment of coaches for six provincial cricket associations and plans for the 2020-21 domestic season.