PCB’s Cricket Committee meets today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its second meeting of 2020 on Wednesday (May 13) via videoconference.The main item on the agenda include providing a calendar window for the departments to play their own non first-class tournament prior to the 2020-21 season, which will be at their own cost and resources.It will also review the procedure for the appointment of coaches for six provincial cricket associations and plans for the 2020-21 domestic season.