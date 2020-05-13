close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

PCB’s Cricket Committee meets today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its second meeting of 2020 on Wednesday (May 13) via videoconference.The main item on the agenda include providing a calendar window for the departments to play their own non first-class tournament prior to the 2020-21 season, which will be at their own cost and resources.It will also review the procedure for the appointment of coaches for six provincial cricket associations and plans for the 2020-21 domestic season.

Latest News

More From Sports