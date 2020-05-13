131 proclaimed offenders arrested in Mardan

The police here arrested 131 proclaimed offenders and 31 facilitators of criminals and seized a large quantity of weapons and drugs from them in different raids conducted throughout the district under the National Action Plan, a senior police official said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that 131 proclaimed offenders wanted in connection with heinous crimes.

He added that police also recovered 22 Kalashnikovs, seven Kalashnikovs, eight rifles, 22 guns, 333 pistols and 4825 different bore cartridges from the arrested criminals.

DPO added that 4,393 grams of heroin, 31kg of opium, 44 liters of liquor and 642 grams of ice were also recovered from the arrested criminals.