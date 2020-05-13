Four killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons were killed in different incidents in the district on Tuesday.

Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a motorcycle and car accident near Hathala Turn in the limits of Kulachi Police Station. Police said that a car (W-5203) and motorcycle (FJ-7661) collided near Hathala Turn, leaving bike riders Shahi Ameer and Habibullah, residents of Zafarabad Colony, dead on the spot while three occupants of the car sustained injuries. The Kulachi Police Station registered a case and started investigation, said the officials. In another incident, a local lactivist of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Wasif Khan Baloch, 64, was gunned down by his rivals over a property dispute in Mandran Saidan area in the limits of Saddar Police Station. The son of the deceased, Saifal Wasif Baloch while registering a case with the police nominated Rahmatullah, Shah Nawaz, Sultan Ghazi and Naveed Ghazi for the killing of his father. Also, one Muhammad Awais, 22, a resident of Basti Ustrana Southern, was busy in electricity fitting in an under construction mosque in Commissionary Bazaar when electrocuted. Meanwhile, 10 goats burnt and goods worth thousands of rupees were gutted when huge a blaze erupted in the slums of Tehseenullah in Draban Khurd area (Industrial Estate) in the limits of University police station. The poor man has appealed to the government to provide him financial assistance for the losses he suffered in the blaze.