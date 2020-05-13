Two carlifters held in Kohat

KOHAT: Two carlifters were arrested and recovered a snatched cab from their possession here on Tuesday, police said. ASP Danyal Ahmed Javed flanked by SHO Rehanullah and Investigation Officer Naqeebullah told the media persons that two accused, Zafar Iqbal and Habibur Rehman booked to the cab of Akram Khan from Hangu to Kohat on May 5. He said that the accused snatched the cab on Dhoda Road while shooting and injuring him. He said that the case was registered at the Bilitang Police Station and investigation was launched. The official said that the police arrested both the accused and recovered the cab and pistol used in the crime.