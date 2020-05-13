Centre setup to address issues of transgender

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police setting a precedent of human service established 'Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz' and reporting center to address issues and challenges of transgender community.

In ‘Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz' along with police officials, Reem Sharif, a transgender has also been assigned to perform duties as Victim Support Officer. It is also worth mentioning here that Reem Sharif (transgender) has recently been appointed in Rawalpindi police.

Rawalpindi police taking lead has established a ‘Transgender Khidmat Markaz’ with the objectives to address issues and challenges of transgender community. Transgender community in our society has to face multiple challenges relating their rights, harassment, negative attitudes, inequality and social discrimination. Transgender Khidmat Markaz' and Reporting Center has been established at Women Police station, which will operate in its independent position. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that Transgender Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz' and reporting Center has been established to make a protective sense among transgender.