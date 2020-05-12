KP IGP rewards cops of seven districts for performance

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday awarded police officers and Jawans of seven districts with cash prizes and commendation certificates for their good performance. An official said KP police exhibited performance against the outlaws as well as implementing the SOPs against the Covid-19 in its true spirit. The IGP called the police officers and Jawans of seven districts, who had performed the assigned duties to the best of their capabilities where they were awarded cash prizes of Rs1 million at a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the IGP appreciated the professional acumen and bravery of the awardees. He said the KP police had always performed their duty as per the expectations of the public which has no parallel in the entire history. Those awarded included cops from DI Khan, Nowshera, Mohmand, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan and Tank districts.