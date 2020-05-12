Two cops among five hurt in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: Five people, including two traffic police officials, were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the city’s Ashraf Road area on Monday.

According to the police, the explosive material was tied to a pole which caused the explosion. Police confirmed that among the five injured were two traffic police officials.

All the injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. Following the incident, law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and started investigation.